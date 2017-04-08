News
Saturday, 8 April 2017
2017 - Where are all the VCPs?
VMware Certification have created a new infographic for 2017, with stats on numbers and locations of VCP holders:
Here's
their blog post
on the stats.
Scott Vessey
17:02
vcp
